STP Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. STP has a total market cap of $88.98 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0488983 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $13,044,299.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars.

