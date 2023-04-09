Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.06 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $30.06 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

