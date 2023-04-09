Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.19.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:NOVA opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.47.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
