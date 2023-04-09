sUSD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.75 million and $1.16 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,851,560 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

