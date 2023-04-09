Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Symrise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Symrise Stock Up 4.5 %
SYIEY opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. Symrise has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.37.
Symrise Company Profile
Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.
