Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SYF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $61,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 190.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after buying an additional 1,499,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

