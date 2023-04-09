Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CAO Sells $1,565,720.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sudhindra Kankanwadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $375.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $392.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

