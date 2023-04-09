Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of SNV opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,760,000 after acquiring an additional 155,977 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after buying an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

