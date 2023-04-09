Tattooed Chef (TTCF) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th.

Tattooed Chef Stock Performance

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 496.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 1,993.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 16.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.