TD Securities Raises Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$8.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.40. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$169,020.00. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$169,020.00. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$1,620,875.00.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

