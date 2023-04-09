Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $736.25 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $736.25 million and $90.81 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004741 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003487 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,428,356,774 coins and its circulating supply is 5,898,490,991,840 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.