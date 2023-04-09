Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $736.25 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $736.25 million and $90.81 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009652 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003894 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004741 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003487 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001516 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,428,356,774 coins and its circulating supply is 5,898,490,991,840 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
