TerraClassicUSD Trading Up 1.4% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $211.34 million and $10.84 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00062140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,682,464 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,113,333 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

