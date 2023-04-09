Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.