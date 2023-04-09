Tezos (XTZ) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $16.67 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004660 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003428 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 954,809,051 coins and its circulating supply is 933,541,939 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.