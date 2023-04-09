The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMWYY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

