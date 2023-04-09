The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $190.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.20.

ANET opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $2,235,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,754,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $47,155,276 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

