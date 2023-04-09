The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Spirent Communications stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Spirent Communications Increases Dividend

About Spirent Communications

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1764 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.