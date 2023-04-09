The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $188.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

