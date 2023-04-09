TKG Advisors LLC Acquires 3,224 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.6% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.11. 1,966,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

