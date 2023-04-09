Toncoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32.89 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00007856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.61 billion and approximately $32.89 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,362.23 or 0.99964624 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.23071669 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $18,826,738.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.