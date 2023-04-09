Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.63 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.63 billion and approximately $28.15 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00008005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00030134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,940.27 or 1.00022198 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.23071669 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $18,826,738.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

