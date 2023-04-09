Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 501 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

