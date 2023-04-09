Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $101.56 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.