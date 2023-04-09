Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,704 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

INTC stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.