Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.0% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 35,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.84 and its 200 day moving average is $180.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

