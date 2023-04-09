Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.95 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

