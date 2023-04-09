Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TRMK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Trustmark has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $38.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

Insider Activity at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

