Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $31.18 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

