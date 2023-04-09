Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, April 10th.
Unique Fabricating Price Performance
Shares of UFAB opened at $0.16 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.49.
About Unique Fabricating
