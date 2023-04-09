Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFABGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of UFAB opened at $0.16 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

