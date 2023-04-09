Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $3.39 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $72.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.88 or 0.00021034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00323002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012110 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000880 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.91659478 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 647 active market(s) with $69,909,977.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

