UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.65 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

