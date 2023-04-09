UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.91.

UWMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE UWMC opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.46. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. UWM’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UWM by 4.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in UWM by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in UWM by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

