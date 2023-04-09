Vai Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Vai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Vai has a market cap of $57.49 million and approximately $7,572.70 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

