Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. General Motors accounts for 1.3% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.59 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

