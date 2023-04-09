Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Equinix accounts for 0.5% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 74.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $711.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $704.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

