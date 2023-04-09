Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 232,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,000. Micron Technology makes up 5.3% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $76.23.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

