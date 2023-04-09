Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.