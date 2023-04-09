Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

