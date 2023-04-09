Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 12.4% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,962. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

