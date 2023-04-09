Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $105.03 million and approximately $15.18 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02201596 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,793,705.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

