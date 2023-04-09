Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.36 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $8.36 million and $111,841.81 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,936.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00321015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.77 or 0.00568200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00444539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,497,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

