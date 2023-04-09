Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $39,134.69

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $39,134.69 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,360.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.78 or 0.00320106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00565442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00072654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00443499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003516 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,498,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

