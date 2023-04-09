Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $58,030.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vivid Seats news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $58,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $82,769.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,991 shares of company stock valued at $193,459 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after buying an additional 705,194 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,754,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 351,833 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth about $2,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.33.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $164.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

