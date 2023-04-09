WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.53 million.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $178.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.66.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $20,289,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after buying an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.