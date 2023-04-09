Wells Fargo & Company Boosts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $28.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

OI stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

