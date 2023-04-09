Wells Fargo & Company Cuts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $79.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.55.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.7 %

WRB opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

