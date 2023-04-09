Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $100.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.54.

Allstate stock opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

