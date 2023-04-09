Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

