XRUN Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $328.49 million and $6,235.61 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

