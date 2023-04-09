ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $586,429.29

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $586,429.29 and $36.51 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00138134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00055963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00037176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

